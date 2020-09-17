Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Brady Jenkins!
Brady is a senior at West End High School with a 3.62 GPA. He is involved in Beta Club, SGA, Key Club and plays football, basketball and baseball. In addition, he volunteers his time through his church and the Etowah Chamber Class of 2020. His hard work and dedication always show in his actions.
Brady, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
