Prominent Birmingham businessman kidnapped in home invasion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Prominent Birmingham businessman Elton Stephens Jr. was kidnapped in a home invasion on Friday, Sept. 11 according to Attorney Tommy Spina.
According to court documents, Matthew Amos Burke and Tabatha Nicole Hodges abducted Stephens with the intent to hold him for ransom or reward.
Burke and Hodges are charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary and extortion first.
A statement from Stephens' attorney Spina reads: “I ask that his privacy be respected by the press and the public to allow him time and space to process and deal with these very traumatizing circumstances. We are thankful and grateful for the hard work of the Birmingham Police Department, the Jefferson County DA’s Office, the FBI, the Secret Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their hard work in investigating this horrid life experience for Mr. Stephens.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.