Parents react to Hoover City Schools schedule change

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - New reaction from Hoover City Schools parents as the district prepares to shift to bring more students into buildings for in person learning.
“My kids are excited to go back with their friends," said Caty Hall, the parent of a Hoover City Schools student. “I like that my kids are getting two more days of instruction. I was very encouraged.”
It’s news the whole family was waiting to hear. Hoover City Schools announced Tuesday it planned to welcome elementary students back for four days a week of in person learning starting September 21. Elementary school students will only do virtual learning on Wednesdays so that schools can be deep cleaned.
Some parents say the decision to only re-open elementary may bring challenges for families with children in multiple grades. Hall has two students in elementary schools, a middle schooler and one in high school.
“I am a little worried about impending chaos that’s going to go on in my household with putting two children on one schedule and two children on another,” said Hall.
Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy was not available for an interview Wednesday, but in a letter to parents said the reason they’re starting with younger students is because “elementary students do not change classes making it easier to cohort or keep them separated." She also noted that county health officials said this was a reasonable next step.
Some parents are asking the district to give more information about what COVID benchmarks leaders are tracking to determine if it’s safe to bring students in.
“So that we can follow along as the date approaches," said Hall.
Dr. Murphy also told parents in that letter the goal is to bring all students back no later than October 19.
