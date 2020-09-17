6 Off Script: Meet Wes Wyatt

Episode #19

6 Off Script: Meet Wes Wyatt
By WBRC Staff | September 17, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 6:22 AM

Wes Wyatt is known around the newsroom for bringing a certain melody to meteorology. Music means about as much to him as his career in weather. This week on 6 Off Script, Jonathan and Catherine are peeling back the layers of family and friends that made Wes who is today.

