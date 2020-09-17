The Mortimer Jordan HS Blue Machine dances its way to the delight of fans on Friday nights

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mortimer Jordan High School Marching Band is known as the Blue Machine. The 125-member band is under the direction of Craig Cagle and working its way through all the adversity of 2020 to put on a show that is special to the fans in the stands.
“Our senior leadership has really done a good job,” said Cagle. “We could have just folded up and done nothing this fall, but not this group. Instead they rallied behind each other and has pivoted in an entirely different direction with a new program and has not missed a beat.”
The Blue Machine performs a halftime show it calls Dance Party. The show starts off with Stevie Wonder tune “Sir Duke” then it goes into Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” and concludes with “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.
“It’s a fun show to perform,” said Cassidy Harris, the Blue Machine senior drum major.
The Mortimer Jordan football team is off this week, but the marching band will be in the spotlight on Sideline as the Band of the Week. The Blue Machine can be seen performing at 10:25 p.m. Friday on WBRC.
