Iron Mountain Road in Anniston to be finished soon

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Another link will soon be complete between Jacksonville and I-20.
Iron Mountain Road is mostly finished, except for what a City spokesperson calls one area with some drainage issues.
It will cut across the former Fort McClellan Army base.
It already makes the connection from I-20 to the McClellan Industrial Park.
When finished, it will exit onto Highway 21.
The project has been going on for eight years, since the McClellan Development Authority cleared the path.
They found a surprising interruption.
“Upon clearing the path, we discovered some World War One era trenches, and because of that, we had to re-establish the path in a different area, because of the historic significance of those trenches,” says City Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges.
The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2020.
It will connect Oxford to Jacksonville as well as I-20 to just north of Anniston on state Highway 21.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.