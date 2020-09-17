Hoover Firefighters give update on Hurricane Sally relief trip

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 15 Hoover firefighters are in Gulf Shores to help with Hurricane Sally relief.
Hoover Fire Captain Tim Lawson said the crew was busy working hard to clear roads and clear damage. Lawson said he has seen a lot of down trees, covered roads, and missing roofs.
He said it is typical damage for a category two hurricane. He said the crew helped rescue a man on a ventilator who was stuck.
Lawson said he has seen neighbors working together and a resilient community.
“I think the main thing is getting utilities back up and going,” Captain Lawson said. “I think the beach and these areas are going to be cleaned up here within the next few weeks. I mean there will be structures worked on for months to come just to get them back in shape, but the main thing is getting the utility grid up and going. They have got a lot of work to do on the power lines here.”
Captain Lawson said the crew will help clear beaches on Friday, September 18th and they plan to head back to Hoover later that night.
