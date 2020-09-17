Gov. Ivey pledges support for Gulf Coast homes and businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work is expected to begin Thursday on restoring power and cleaning up the damage left by Hurricane Sally on the Alabama Gulf Coast.
Governor Kay Ivey is asking people to be patient and careful as that work begins in earnest Thursday. The governor and others are asking folks in Mobile and Baldwin counties to stay in their homes, if possible, to allow rescue efforts and utility crews to get to work, but Ivey wanted to assure residents the state is doing all it can to help with the return to normal.
Governor Ivey said Hurricane Sally caused a massive amount of damage in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Ivey said the state will use all of its resources helping people rebuild their homes and businesses.
“Y’all, I know it’s uncomfortable and downright scary to be sitting in your home without any lights, but please be patient,” Ivey said.
Ivey said utility crews will be on the ground to help restore power. The head of the Alabama EMA is asking residents in the area to continue to be cautious.
“One half of the deaths in Louisiana in Hurricane Laura was actually preventable. It was from carbon monoxide from generators, people falling off roofs and heat stroke,” Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings said.
ALEA is asking people to stay off roads and not go out sight seeing. Don’t drive through flooded areas. If you must check on your property, bring identification.
“You need your ID. You need documentation of an address if you do have a place down there,” Hal Taylor, Sec. of ALEA, said.
The Alabama Army National Guard has people on the coast and ready to send more for help with traffic and security.
“We are in the business of helping our neighbors because we are in the communities in which all of us live,” Major General Sheryl Gordon said.
Ivey said first responders are still in the recovery and rescue mode. So far, one death has been reported in Orange Beach.
