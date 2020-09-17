’Forrest Gump’ writer Winston Groom dies

By WBRC Staff | September 17, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:03 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beloved author and Alabama son Winston Groom has died.

A spokesperson for the Fairhope Mayor’s office, Jessica Walker, confirmed Groom’s passing. Groom lived in Fairhope.

Groom may be best known for his novel “Forrest Gump” which became an Oscar-winning movie.

Groom was 77.

It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom. The City of Fairhope has lost an...

Posted by Mayor Karin Wilson of Fairhope, Alabama on Thursday, September 17, 2020

