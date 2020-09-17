Damage across Orange Beach, governor to fly over coastal damage

Mark Knower lives on the 5th floor and that’s where he rode out the storm. Knower said, “Amazed, just amazed. A lot of the boats that are here in our marina aren’t from our marina. A lot of the boats that used to be in this marina are gone. It seems like a lot of the wood from all the other docks around here piled up here. We’re the unlucky point of release for all this material.”