Damage across Orange Beach, governor to fly over coastal damage

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is flowing once again as more roads are opening back up in the Orange Beach area, but drivers are having to dodge boats that were picked up by Hurricane Sally then dropped near the highway.
A handful of boats sit along Highway 161 in Orange Beach.
Not too far away Sally’s winds tossed several boats into a boat dock at the Perdido Grande Condos.
Mark Knower lives on the 5th floor and that’s where he rode out the storm. Knower said, “Amazed, just amazed. A lot of the boats that are here in our marina aren’t from our marina. A lot of the boats that used to be in this marina are gone. It seems like a lot of the wood from all the other docks around here piled up here. We’re the unlucky point of release for all this material.”
Kitty Speed and her husband who live at Perdido Grande pulled their RV in the parking lot and set up a makeshift charging station allowing their neighbors to charge their devices.
Speed said, “We knew everybody’s phones were dead by then. We came in and said bring your phones, plug them in. We cranked the generator and started coffee in the morning. We’re a community here and we all look out for each other.”
Gas is still hard to find. There are a few grocery stores opening back up, so that is some good news.
A curfew remains in effect for all of Baldwin County for 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
Governor Kay Ivey will visit Alabama’s coastal areas Friday.
Governor Ivey will do a helicopter flyover of the destruction in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan. Following the flyover, the governor, Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) Director Brian Hastings, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) Commissioner Chris Blankenship, Governor’s Office staff members and Congressman Bradley Byrne will join various local officials for a closed briefing.
After departing the Gulf State Park Lodge, Governor Ivey will do a helicopter flyover tour over Dauphin Island. Following the flyover, the governor, AEMA Director Hastings, ADCNR Commissioner Blankenship and Governor’s Office staff members will join various local officials for a closed briefing.
