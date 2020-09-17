Bessemer police looking for missing man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are looking for a missing man.
Earlie Palmer Jr., is 39. He was last seen on September 9 near the 2900 block of 5th Avenue North in Bessemer.
Police said Palmer is believed to be wearing a camo jacket with the name “Lewis” on the chest. He also carries a red backpack and wears a black ballcap. He suffers from a mental disorder and he may be combative, according to a social media post.
If you have seen Earlie Palmer Jr. or if you know his whereabouts, please contact Bessemer Police Department by calling their main number, 205-425-2411 or the TipLine 205-428-3541.
