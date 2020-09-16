‘We were getting quite a bit of movement’: Surviving Hurricane Sally along Alabama’s Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Trees are down on homes and in yards, power poles are snapped in half and damage is everywhere you look in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.
Water is covering sections of major roads and in neighborhoods. More than 100,000 people are still without power.
On Highway 59 in Gulf Shores, water was covering a section of it about a half a mile from the beach. Several businesses in that area were damaged.
Logan Estill was at home in Gulf Shores Wednesday morning when Hurricane Sally hit, “Our house is a two story beach house on stilts, so we were getting quite a bit of movement. You could see all the water in the toilet bowls moving, glass of water sitting there shaking, towel racks. All the doors won’t shut. They’re just sitting there all moving.”
WBRC FOX6 News reporter Josh Gauntt and Photojournalist Mike Tucker were in Fort Morgan when Hurricane Sally made landfall. Gauntt said at one point it sounded like the roof was about to come off.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.