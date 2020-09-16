Updated order allows more people in Tuscaloosa bars/restaurants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox is updating an executive order that shut down all Tuscaloosa bars almost two weeks ago in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The executive order issued September 4 regarding bars and restaurants in Tuscaloosa was extended with one amendment. The amended order, goes into effect at 5:01 p.m. on September 17.
The only change to the previous order is the maximum allowed capacity for ABC lounge licensed establishments has been increased from 100 to 150.
The update reads:
- All ABC lounge licensed establishments may operate at a reduced interior capacity of 50% of their occupancy as established by the fire marshal, not to exceed 150 persons.
- All other ABC licensed establishments shall only allow alcohol sales to seated customers. Customers at these establishments will not be allowed to enter the premises unless seating is available.
The amended order will be in effect until September 24 at 5 p.m. unless extended or modified by Mayor Maddox. The full order can be found at Tuscaloosa.com/COVID19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.