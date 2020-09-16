University of Alabama doctor sees trend in fewer COVID cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Richard Friend says the number of positive COVID-19 cases at the University of Alabama has dropped by 65%.
Doctors at the university have not seen any measurable increase of coronavirus as a result of the Labor Day holiday last week.
“The sentinel data testing clearly illustrates our efforts to curb the spread of the virus on campus is working. This week, the number of daily positives, the number of active cases and the number in quarantine and isolation spaces continue to fall,” Dr. Friend explained.
Around 1,900 students, faculty and staff have completed the isolation period. That left 400 still in isolation in on and off-campus spaces. They continue to check on those people and make sure they have access to information through a phone service and if their needs change while in isolation, they can be addressed quickly.
Coronavirus testing continued over the Labor Day weekend and continued seeing progress in fewer cases.
On Friday, Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force suggested while in Tuscaloosa that the university could experience a second and third wave of COVID-19.
Dr. Friend said they are fully prepared for that scenario.
“We are not aware of any UA students currently hospitalized. I can also tell you that very few students are in quarantine or in isolation are experiencing significant symptoms,” said Dr. Friend.
