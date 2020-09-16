Truck overturns on I-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned semi truck in Mobile is waiting on a tow. The truck is laying still on its side on “the Bayway.”
This stretch of I-10 connects mobile with Daphne.
ALDOT tweeted Wednesday: The I-10 Bayway is now open eastbound from Exit 30 to Daphne. It is still closed eastbound from Exit 27-30 due to the overturned semi. Towing is on site."
At one point WALA-FOX10, our sister station in Mobile reported several other stalled-out 18-wheelers on the bridge.
