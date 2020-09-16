TastingTBL: The ultimate dining experience

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A husband and wife chef team from New York are giving people a taste of the world through their new supper club. It’s called Tasting TBL.
Chefs Tyler and Jennifer Lyne want you to have the ultimate dining experience.
Their goal is simple: to provide you with a fine dining experience in an intimate home setting. Parking or valet? Waiting for a table? Sitting next to a loud group? Concerns over social distancing? There’s no need to worry about any of that with us. Sit down at our table and enjoy a meal with those you know and trust, or meet new people over a great meal in a low-risk, casual atmosphere.
Tasting TBL is a reservation only Supper Club held every Saturday. To make reservations, you can visit their website.
Guests are seated around a large table where they can watch the chefs as they create intricate dishes that make up each night’s set tasting menu. The menu is crafted to highlight seasonality and is driven by the ingredients. It is ever-changing and develops throughout the year.
Dinner is $125 and the Beverage Pairing is $30. The Pairing is available in alcoholic or non-alcoholic variations. When making your reservation please specify which pairing you would like, and please indicate any dietary restrictions. While we do our best to accommodate everyone, in some instances we will not be able to make adjustments.
Please note they do have a strict cancellation policy. Reservations cancelled within 72 hours will be charged the full price of dinner.
