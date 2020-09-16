‘Smart mask’: Clear mask designed at UAB could change COVID-19 protection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Developers are hoping a clear mask, designed at UAB, will change the game when it comes to COVID-19 protection.
The transparent facemask was designed by Rubin Pillay, Ph.D., chief innovation officer in the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. It was produced by Birmingham firm Fitz-Thors Engineering Inc..
Unlike other clear mask models, which still feature white or colored straps, Pillay’s masks feature a clear plastic mouth covering and clear nose barriers, chin barriers and ergonomic looped arms that secure around a wearers' ear.
The looped design also allows someone to lift the mask without removing it to eat or drink.
“We started working on this idea around March or April,” Pillay said, adding that his initial idea was N95 mask nasal inserts before it grew into the current design. “We followed the whole innovation process — we spoke to physicians, clinicians and the average layperson. It truly transforms masking. We wanted it to be fully transparent, functional and ergonomic.”
Pillay designed the mask to be modular: The basic version includes just the mask itself. For more protection, the wearer can attach N95 filter cushions around the mask barrier for use in a health care setting. Another modification allows the wearer to swap the mask arms for ones with sensors that monitor temperature and pulse for early detection of viral infections such as COVID-19. The modifications for the basic mask will be sold separately.
“I always had this dream of a ‘smart mask,’” said Pillay, who worked with UAB Department of Materials Science and Engineering Chair Brian Pillay, Ph.D., on later versions of the mask design. “I figured there had to be a better way to mask. The smart version of this clear mask is the equivalent of having a Fitbit around your head.”
As mask production begins, Pillay says he hopes initially to distribute them into school and health care systems, with the goal of beginning commercial production soon.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.