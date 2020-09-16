Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores

RAINFALL POTENTIAL: We will likely see a quarter of an inch or less if you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Tuscaloosa, and Pickens Counties. I think the drop-off from low to higher rainfall totals could occur in Jefferson county where northern parts of the county could see rainfall totals less than a quarter of an inch. Greatest coverage of rain today will occur in east Alabama where most spots could record 1-2 inches. Some spots like Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties will see the highest rainfall totals around 2-4 inches. Flash flooding is still possible in areas that could see a few inches of rain today. Best chance for rain will occur this evening and into the overnight hours. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Flash flood threat increases as you head south into southeast Alabama. Southeast Alabama will also have the greatest potential to see a few isolated tornadoes. Severe weather is not expected in Central Alabama today.