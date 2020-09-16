One year since Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette was shot and killed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - No public events were planned Wednesday to recognize the death of Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette, but friends and associates talked about his loss and also found a way to show support a year after his death.
“He put his life on the line every day up to his death,” according to Sgt. Sebo Sanders, President of the Tuscaloosa Fraternal Order of Police Chapter and a friend of Cousette’s.
A year has passed since he was shot and killed while trying to arrest a suspect wanted on several charges.
“You could tell in that time frame, everybody came together - not just Tuscaloosa, but the state of Alabama,” Sanders continued.
DCH Regional Medical Center held a private event in his honor Wednesday. The hospital shared some photos of a ceremony where it unveiled the Cousette Trauma Waiting Room. It’s a waiting room for loved ones of someone who is being treated for trauma. There’s also a room adjoined to it where family can view loved ones if they have passed away.
Cousette worked at DCH in addition to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
“I still have people come up and like give support. Thanking us for being law enforcement. The community in Tuscaloosa remember Dornell Cousette and the things he has done,” Sanders explained.
The Tuscaloosa city council voted to rename part of 35th Street near Tuscaloosa Police headquarters in memory of Officer Cousette. The name change has not happened yet. We’re waiting to hear back from the city to see when that will take place.
