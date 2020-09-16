Made in Alabama ‘The Devil All the Time’ premieres on Netflix

“Right after they filming, we had a burst, an influx of people coming in, asking lots of questions,” said Peerless Floor Manager Meghan Fisher. “Now the biggest thing is when we get them coming in from out of town, reminding them, like, ‘Hey, in a couple of days,’ but now today is the day the movie drops, you know, ‘Let me show you where they filmed it, or you can go on Netflix, there’s a pandemic, no one can do anything, but you can say you were here where they filmed this movie.’”