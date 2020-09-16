Jefferson County School leaders working to secure more PPE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County School leaders are working to increase the districts supply of PPE as they get ready to welcome students back into buildings for in-person learning.
“We’ve always had people on campus, but we had a set number of supplies. Now that we have more coming - need to have enough chemicals to cover areas," said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent.
The board approved adding four more vendors to the list of about six companies they can work with to get the PPE needed for schools during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Create an avenue so we always have a steady stream of products coming in so they have products to keep our staff safe,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.
The district is in the process of ordering more supplies with CARES Act money. This include the basics like disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer stations, but also more heavy-duty cleaning equipment like disinfectant backpacks staff can use to spray down high tough areas.
School leaders say they have the items needed for the first day and are working to fill several warehouses with a reserve of supplies to have for the year. The district hasn’t released the date students will transition to the staggered schedule, but the goal is to move out of virtual learning before the end of the first 9 weeks.
