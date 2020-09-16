FIRST ALERT: Sally continues to produce flooding and hurricane force wind gusts; tracking another disturbance over the western Gulf

FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER TROPICAL DISTURBANCE OVER THE GULF: We are tracking a tropical disturbance over the western Gulf of Mexico that has a 60% chance of development within the next five days. There is lots of uncertainty in the forecast track for this system. Some models show the system drifting north. A cold front will be crossing our area on Friday and bringing another chance for scattered showers. This front should be south of our area on Saturday, however there are some indications the front may stall over the southern part of the state this weekend. This will bring more scattered showers and storms to the coast. I’m expecting dry weather for our area this weekend, with fall-like temperatures. I’ll have more on the weekend forecast including the new developments in the tropics, starting at noon on WBRC Fox6.