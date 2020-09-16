FIRST ALERT: Sally continues to produce flooding and hurricane force wind gusts; tracking another disturbance over the western Gulf

HURRICANE SALLY continues to produce maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The system has made a sharper turn to the north-northeast and continues to move at a very slow 5 mph. The center at the time of this update was located about 15 miles west-northwest of Pensacola, Florida. Radar is already estimating up to 20″ of rain along parts of the gulf coast and more rain is expected. The hurricane made a landfall near Gulf Shores at 5 AM as a category 2 hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 105 mph).
THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The eastward change in the track of Sally has had a big impact on our forecast. In fact, peak rain amounts closer to the system are now anticipated to be in the 1″ to 3″ range. The steadier rain associated with Sally has reached our southern counties and this will continue building north and east throughout the remainder of the day. You can expect an overcast sky, with cool and breezy conditions this afternoon. Scattered showers will continue through tonight for northern locations, with steadier rain south of I-20. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for locations south of I-20.
The chance for showers will continue for areas to the east in the morning. It’s possible there may be some breaks in the clouds later in the day, mainly for locations to the west. This would create a big spread in daytime temperatures, with highs in the 80s over West Alabama, and 70s over East Alabama.
FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER TROPICAL DISTURBANCE OVER THE GULF: We are tracking a tropical disturbance over the western Gulf of Mexico that has a 60% chance of development within the next five days. There is lots of uncertainty in the forecast track for this system. Some models show the system drifting north. A cold front will be crossing our area on Friday and bringing another chance for scattered showers. This front should be south of our area on Saturday, however there are some indications the front may stall over the southern part of the state this weekend. This will bring more scattered showers and storms to the coast. I’m expecting dry weather for our area this weekend, with fall-like temperatures. I’ll have more on the weekend forecast including the new developments in the tropics, starting at noon on WBRC Fox6.
