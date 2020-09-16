Expert: Mental health after quarantine is important

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As life gets back to some form of normalcy it’s important to take note of how you’re feeling. Feelings of anxiety and being overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic can happen after quarantine, according to licensed therapist Crystal Mullin-Johnson, LICSW PIP RPT founder of STRIVE Counseling Services.
Mullin-Johnson said you may also feel anger because of social changes, anxiety due to uncertainty and what’s called anticipatory grief.
“Anticipatory grief is that something bad may happen in the near future,” said Mullin-Johnson.
She said there are ways to cope.
“Be mindful of things that we can control and the things that we can’t control,” she advised.
And as far as when to seek professional help?
“Look for changes in your sleep, your appetite, also if you’re experiencing extreme mood changes.”
