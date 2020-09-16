Curbside pickup at Birmingham Central Library begins September 21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Missing your Birmingham libraries? You can now check out books and DVDs again through a new curbside service.
Starting Monday, September 21, 2020, patrons will be able to pick up new checked-out materials via curbside service in the Central Library’s parking lot, 2100 Park Place.
What: BPL Curbside Pickup of Library Materials at Central Library Begins Monday, Sept. 21
Where: Central Library, 2100 Park Place downtown, joining BPL’s Avondale, Five Points West, North Birmingham and Springville Road Regional Library branches.
When: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details: Place your holds (online, BPL app or call us.) When you have been notified that your items are ready for curbside pickup, drive up. We’ll let you know when to leave your vehicle and pick up your items from the designated table outside.
For details click here or read below https://bplolinenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/curbside-pickup-of-library-materials.html
For more information, call numbers below (Be prepared to verify your account with your library card number or driver’s license number)
CENTRAL: 205-226-3600
AVONDALE: 205-226-4000
FIVE POINTS WEST: 205-226-4013
NORTH BIRMINGHAM: 205-226-4025
SPRINGVILLE ROAD: 205-226-4081
