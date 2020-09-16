City of Birmingham to close 2 viaducts due to flooding potential

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Birmingham City officials:
The City of Birmingham will close the 6th Avenue South bridge and the viaduct at Messer Airport (32nd Street) at 3 p.m. on Wednesday due to the potential for heavy rains as Tropical Storm Sally moves inland.
City officials say the closures are to provide safeguards to motorists and city employees due to the potential for flooding during heavy rains. The 6th Avenue South bridge is currently undergoing a $2.4 million construction project to remediate flooding.
The city says it will provide an update when these two locations will reopen based on weather conditions.
In addition to the closures, Department of Public Works employees continue to be proactive in cleaning storm drain inlets and clearing debris from ditches.
The locations public works crews have serviced in the last 24 hours include, but are not limited to:
- 4347 First Avenue South
- 7th Street and University Boulevard
- Fayette Avenue at 18th Street Southwest
- 501 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
- Goldwire Street and Greensprings Avenue
- 4th Avenue South and 12th Street to 14th Street
- 3rd Avenue North
- 5th Avenue South
- 6th Street North
- 6th Avenue South
- 5565 and 5525 13th Avenue South
Anyone wanting to report an area may call 311. Text updates on closed roads can be provided by texting the keyword BHMINFO to 888-777.
