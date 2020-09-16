Chilton County preps for potential weather problems

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Chilton County believe they may have dodged the worst of Hurricane Sally but they are still asking people not to let their guard down. The county is still facing rain and wind and while it’s less rain than they expected, it’s a combination that can still cause a lot of problems for people Chilton County.
Sheriff John Shearon is keeping watch as the storm system plays out. “The ground is going to be saturated from the rain we already had. It’s going to be raining more. So any wind we got is going to bring down trees on houses and power lines,” Shearon said.
At the Alabama EMA office, State Director Brian Hastings said the gulf coast has been hit hard by Hurricane Sally but the rest of the state has to be on guard. “You need to follow your local forecast. This is still an rain and wind event with a high potential of flooding,” Hastings said.
Sheriff Shearon said extra deputies are ready to go to work if needed. He is concerned about anyone getting out while the weather could cause a threatening situation. “If you see water turnaround don’t drive off in it. It’s going to be the best thing. If you got power lines down stay away from them.” Shearon said.
Schools dismissed at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday as a precaution and sheriff would advise if you don’t have to be out, stay home.
