Alabama Power prepared to send more crews to gulf coast

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Sally continues to do a lot of damage to the state of Alabama, mainly on the Gulf Coast. Reports indicate almost 200,000 without power.
"There was significant damage overnight in Mobile with Hurricane Sally. " Michael Sznajderman, Spokesman for Alabama Power said.
Alabama Power is still assessing the damage and repairs are limited because of the weather. Some power crews may be heading out again just as many were returning from work on restoring power in Louisiana and Texas.
At the Alabama EMA office in Clanton, State Director Brian Hastings said his office is also looking at that damage. Hastings said the damage compares to that of past hurricanes. “From what I’ve heard from the power company, their thinking there is going to more power poles and lines replaced than Katrina and Ivan,” Hastings said.
Alabama Power sent 315 workers to help restore power to other storm damaged states. Those crews are just getting back. “We never send so many crews we don’t have enough resources at home to take care of our own customers,” Sznajderman said.
But if needed Sznajderman said those workers who just returned will be sent out in the field again to help restore power to their customers. “Our crews are professionals they have worked in all kinds of conditions. In all kinds of natural disasters. They are enthusiastic, they love to help folks to get the power back on,” Sznajderman said.
And it looks like that help will be needed again. Sznajderman said crews will be working. They will ask sister companies for help and they will practice social distancing and safety practices.
