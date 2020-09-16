ADOC to start free testing for staff, healthcare workers, inmates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is expanding COVID-19 testing protocols.
The free COVID-19 tests to ADOC staff and contracted healthcare staff using fixed and mobile testing sites will start Thursday, September 17.
ADOC worked with Alabama Interactive, LLC on the testing protocols.
In addition, the ADOC will test all inmates in facilities that house large numbers of inmates with high risk factors as an enhancement to our current testing protocols.
The testing process will be completed in small batches of facilities so that appropriate operational, staffing, and quarantine actions can be taken, if necessary, upon receipt of batch test results. The ADOC will provide public notice in advance of beginning each testing batch.
This process will start and occur over a two-day period at the following facilities:
- Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Childersburg Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Childersburg, Alabama)
- Hamilton Aged and Infirmed Center (Hamilton, Alabama)
- Hamilton Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Hamilton, Alabama)
All participation in this process, including inmate participation, is completely voluntary.
Funding for the testing comes from the CARES Act funds appropriated to the ADOC by Governor Kay Ivey.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.