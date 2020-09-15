Time to prepare for inland flooding from Hurricane Sally is now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Hurricane Sally threatens the Gulf Coast, inland communities are preparing for what the storm could bring as it turns northeast following landfall.
There is no way to flood-proof your home, but there are things you can do to protect your home from rising water.
Flash flooding can happen during normal thunderstorms, like the storms in Hoover and Homewood a couple weeks ago.
Hurricane Sally could drop a foot of rain in our area, so the first thing to do is check on your roof to see if you have loose shingles.
“If you can, ahead of time, make sure you try and secure those,” said Julie Smith, public affairs spokeswoman with State Farm.
That can help stop leaks before they start.
In case the water rises, check on your basement now.
“Make sure your basement is sealed as well, you want to have a nice thick coating around it, silicate based sealers can help minimize or prevent water damage,” said Smith.
Don’t forget about vehicles - they are one of the top insurance claims from hurricanes.
“Put your vehicle in your garage if you have room in your garage for your vehicle,” Smith advises.
And passports, tax documents, health records and anything else important, she says should be in a waterproof case.
Something she says you can do tonight to prepare - take photos of your belongings and make a list of valuables, so if the worst happens, you know where to start.
For more information, you can visit flood.gov.
