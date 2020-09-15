Take a hike: U.S. Forest Service celebrates public lands day with photo contest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The forest service is inviting you check out Alabama’s National Forests ahead of public lands day and share your pictures of nature. They are holding a photo contest between September 12th and September 27th.
The contest encourages the public capture moments of connecting to the natural beauty of the Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega, and Tuskegee National Forests, and share it.
If you go camping or fishing or even just for a hike in one of the state’s four national forests, take a picture and send it in. The winners will receive prizes and have their photos featured online.
The first place winner will have their photo featured on the National Forests in Alabama website and social media accounts, and will receive complimentary day pass as well as Forest Service memorabilia.
To send in your photos and for a complete look at the contest rules click here.
