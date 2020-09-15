Shelby County worried about potential flooding from Hurricane Sally

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - While most eyes are on Hurricane Sally and the Gulf Coast of Alabama, emergency responders are also watching the weather closely on the preparations in Shelby County.
The county is certainly no stranger when it comes to flooding issues. Hurricane Sally is still expected to bring in a lot of rain to parts of central Alabama.
While the Shelby County EMA believes they have improved risks, they are asking people in low lying areas to develop a plan now to deal with flooding.
“We are looking at the possibility of flash flooding in the next 48 hours in Shelby County,” Shelby County EMA Director Hubbard Harvey said.
The county dealt with flooding earlier this year. The Holland Lakes neighborhood experienced flooding problems after a heavy rain.
EMA Director Harvey said they are expecting to see even more problems in the southern half of the county from Hurricane Sally later this week.
"Go ahead and be thinking about do you have an area of the basement that gets a few inches of water in it. Go ahead and move furniture to the upper levels of the house,” Harvey said.
Harvey said make your plans now - not the day of the storm if you have had flooding issues in the past. The county has worked with cities in getting federal funds to help improve flooding problems in the past. Still, there are concerns with a lot of rain hitting the county.
“Shelby County, Jefferson County, surrounding areas are under that flash flood watch. So we need to be prepared for four to six inches of rain in Shelby County in a short period of time,” Harvey said.
At this time, the Shelby County EMA is staying in touch with the National Weather Service, cities, and the county to be sure all are updated on the latest information.
Pelham is advising people to report all flooding issues. Contact city hall for flooding reports - if it’s an emergency, call 911.
Harvey is also asking people in the county to sign up for their alert system called ShelbyALerts. You can click here to visit their website.
