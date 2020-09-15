Sally weakens a little; track continues to shift to the east

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to watch Hurricane Sally spin across the northern Gulf of Mexico this morning. It has encountered some dry air, and the winds have lowered to 85 mph making it a Category 1 hurricane. There’s a small chance it could strengthen a little, but it will likely move over shallow warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. With it barely moving to the west at 3 mph, it could upwell some colder waters to the surface and possibly weaken the storm a little more. Despite the winds, this storm continues to be a big storm surge and flood maker. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Service shows Sally barely moving today. Landfall is delayed yet again with it making landfall tomorrow morning along the Mississippi and Alabama border. It means a bigger impact is expected for the Alabama Gulf Coast over the next 24 to 36 hours.
ALABAMA GULF COAST: Alabama Gulf Coast could see a direct hit or be just on the right hand side of the center of Sally. A hurricane warning is in effect for the entire Alabama Gulf Coast. Storm surge has now increased to six to nine feet in Mobile Bay. With an easterly trend, storm surge numbers have lowered from 7-11 feet for parts of southeast Louisiana to 6-9 feet. Heavy rain will be a significant issue today and tomorrow as it slowly advances to the north. One to two feet of rainfall will be possible for south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. There is a high risk for flash flooding. Wind speeds will likely peak between 70-90 mph producing widespread power outages and some damage. Once again, flooding is the main threat from Sally in this region.
CENTRAL ALABAMA IMPACTS: With an easterly trend, rainfall totals will likely lower for parts of west Alabama. The slow speed of Sally now means a later arrival for rain. Rain is now expected to move in Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning. Areas along and north of I-20/59 will see smaller rainfall totals around 1-3 inches. Areas south of I-20/59 could see rainfall totals around 3-7 inches. Flash flooding is still a concern for us, but it will be a bigger threat for parts of southeast Alabama. With most of Central Alabama staying north of Sally, the severe threat will be very limited and could stay in parts of south Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and southwest Georgia Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be breezy at times Wednesday at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 30 mph in some spots. Once Sally moves over land, it will weaken quickly into a tropical depression and eventually into a remnant low. Rain will be possible early Thursday, but should move out Thursday afternoon with clouds lingering. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday.
HOW COULD THE FORECAST CHANGE: It is possible we could see a forecast bust in some locations. Why is that? The European model is delaying the arrival of Sally by 18-24 hours. If this verifies, we might stay dry for most of Wednesday and Wednesday night. If the European model verifies, our biggest rain chance could occur Thursday. On top of that, if it trends any more to the east, rainfall totals could lower once again especially for areas west of I-65. Just be prepared for possible changes if these solutions verify. For now, I’m sticking with the forecast from the National Hurricane Center which is leaning closer to GFS which shows Sally impacting us Wednesday evening.
TODAY’S FORECAST: We are starting the day dry with clouds moving in. Temperatures remain warm with most of us in the low to mid 70s. We could see a few spotty showers develop this afternoon thanks to Sally, but I do think most of the day will remain dry. Cloud cover will keep our temperatures from heating into the 90s. Plan for highs in the mid 80s with easterly winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20 mph. Rain chance only at 30%. The bulk of the rain is not forecast to impact our area until tomorrow afternoon and evening.
FALL WEATHER ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND: It is going to be a nice weekend across Central Alabama. Friday will likely remain mostly dry with only a slight chance for a stray shower early in the day. High temperatures this weekend are forecast to stay in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. It should feel wonderful outside. Humidity levels will be lower, and we should see plenty of sunshine by Sunday.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We continue to monitor Sally, Paulette, Terry, and Vicky. Paulette will move into the north Atlantic and eventually weaken and lose tropical characteristics. It will not impact the United States. Vicky is expected to be a short-lived storm that has likely peaked in intensity. It is forecast to remain over open waters and gradually weaken into a remnant low. No impacts expected to the United States. We are monitoring three tropical waves in the Atlantic. One wave in the western Gulf of Mexico has a low chance to develop. We are also monitoring a vigorous wave moving off Africa that has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. We only have one name left on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. If Wilfred is used, we will have to enter the Greek Alphabet to name the rest of the storms for the season. Hurricane season comes to an end on November 30th.
