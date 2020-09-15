Sally weakens a little; track continues to shift to the east

CENTRAL ALABAMA IMPACTS: With an easterly trend, rainfall totals will likely lower for parts of west Alabama. The slow speed of Sally now means a later arrival for rain. Rain is now expected to move in Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning. Areas along and north of I-20/59 will see smaller rainfall totals around 1-3 inches. Areas south of I-20/59 could see rainfall totals around 3-7 inches. Flash flooding is still a concern for us, but it will be a bigger threat for parts of southeast Alabama. With most of Central Alabama staying north of Sally, the severe threat will be very limited and could stay in parts of south Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and southwest Georgia Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be breezy at times Wednesday at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 30 mph in some spots. Once Sally moves over land, it will weaken quickly into a tropical depression and eventually into a remnant low. Rain will be possible early Thursday, but should move out Thursday afternoon with clouds lingering. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday.