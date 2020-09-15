Mixed reaction from parents on 5-day school schedule for Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents are urging Hoover City School leaders to move forward with plans to start 5 days a week of in-person learning next Monday as planned.
Caty Hall has 4 students enrolled in Hoover City Schools and says the staggered learning model is not working for her family.
“Parents are struggling to accommodate their child’s needs - especially when you have multiple kids at home like my family,” said Caty Hall. “The petition was simply to encourage the school to continue with their plan to reopen schools 5 days a week.”
Caty Hall added her virtual signature on behalf of her family to the petition that’s grown to over 1,000 people.
“We are not capable of providing them with the quality education they need and it’s gone on long enough,” said Hall.
Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy noted during last Thursday’s board meeting that’s she’s had numerous calls from parents both in support of the 5 days of in-person learning model and some who want to continue with the staggered learning schedule.
There’s another petition with over 1,000 signatures as well asking the district to extend the current schedule.
Superintendent Murphy says COVID community spread has caused her to reassess bringing all students back and she voiced that concern to the board,
“I’d love to see us back into school September 21,” said Dr. Murphy. “But we have said and we have been following the science of this. You see what I see and it does bring concern.”
Some parents say her concerns are real, but that means we need to step up outside of school to stop the spread of COVID so we can ensure students get back into classrooms full time.
“The entire community around us is open and there is robust activity,” said Hall. “For whatever reason education seems expendable and I’m having a hard time coming to terms with that.”
Hoover City School leaders say they hope to have a final answer for parents about next steps by mid-week.
