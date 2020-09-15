Jefferson County EMA prepares for Hurricane Sally

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency Management agencies across the state have been preparing for Hurricane Sally for several days now.
The Jefferson County EMA wants to make sure you’re ready for whatever Hurricane Sally may bring.
The EMA said the path of the storm has shifted a little bit, so conditions here may not be as bad as once predicted.
So right now, they’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.
“Preparing with our first responders, making sure that they are informed about what’s going on with the tropical system down there, working with municipalities, and of course our public works folks,” said Jefferson County EMA Officer Chris Tate.
Right now, three to four inches of rain is expected to fall in central Alabama, so crews are out making sure storm water systems are in good shape.
“That’s one of the biggest things we can do is to prevent some of the flash flooding events is to make sure that those storm water systems are clear of debris and able to take all this extra water that we’re going to get,” Tate explained.
EMA officers started monitoring the system last week, rallying emergency crews to take note of how the storm could impact certain areas.
They said tropical storms aren’t foreign to them, but they’ve had to make adjustments during the pandemic.
“Traditionally, we have an EOC [Emergency Operations Center] that is filled with people, and those people work together and face-to-face so we can communicate issues, concerns, we can coordinate resources, but we’re not able to really do that now. We are still in a virtual operations mode for COVID,” Tate said.
And while Sally’s path is still somewhat unpredictable, the EMA said it will adjust accordingly.
The EMA is reminding everyone to have multiple ways of getting emergency notifications.
Make sure your weather radio has fresh batteries
