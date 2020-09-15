Hoover elementary students will return to in-person instruction 4 days a week

It is important to share that we will do our best to support safe spacing between and among our elementary students who are in-person, but we will not be able to guarantee six feet of social distancing on the school bus or in the classroom. It is also important to know that it is our intent to return elementary students and all HCS students (except those who chose virtual) to five days of instruction as soon as reasonably possible but no later than the beginning of our second 9-week grading period which begins on October 19.