Helena High School cancels 2 football games over COVID-19 concerns

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena High School’s principal said the school will cancel the next two football games over COVID-19 concerns.
Principal April Brand said school staff has been monitoring COVID-19 related cases within the football team over the last several days.
Out of an abundance of caution school leaders cancelled the games to give any affected people time to recover and to slow any potential spread of the virus.
The two games include a home game against Pelham High School scheduled for September 18 and an away game against McAdory High School scheduled for September 25.
Brand said she hopes the precautions give the team the best chance of finishing the season without additional interruption.
