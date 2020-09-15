Heavy wind and rain pound Gulf Shores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Sally continue to pound Gulf Shores.
WBRC FOX6 News reporter Josh Gauntt was just a few blocks over from the beach and he started to see flooding around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The water was about ankle deep.
City leaders said it does not take much for streets near the beach to go under water.
The big concern in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is obviously the heavy rains and flooding and storm surge. That is something emergency officials will be paying close attention to.
