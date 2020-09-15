Gov. Ivey says prepare now for Hurricane Sally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey held a news conference Tuesday morning to update Hurricane Sally.
She warned everyone in Alabama to prepare now for what could be heavy, long rains, possible flooding and winds. She also asked Gulf coast residents to get to a safe place.
Governor Ivey said she has been in touch with President Trump regarding the storm and she said he has been very helpful in preparing for Sally.
Alabama has been approved for an Emergency Disaster Declaration. Governor Ivey has issued the following statement:
From Governor Kay Ivey: “As we continue making preparations for Hurricane Sally to impact Alabama, I thank President Trump and his Administration for approving our request so quickly. We will continue closely monitoring the developments today, and I urge everyone in the coastal areas south of I-10 and in low-lying areas to take all precautions and heed advice from weather experts and local officials. Please stay vigilant, Alabama.”
State EMA Director Brian Hastings said crews across the state will be ready with swift water rescue boats if they are needed.
Hastings also said Sally’s forecast is changing. You can track the hurricane with us on the WBRC NEWS app, on air and right here on wbrc.com.
