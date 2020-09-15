Couple traveling to Utah arrested in Brookside; both face several drug charges

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge drug bust for Brookside police following a traffic stop.
Officers stopped a vehicle traveling from Mobile to Utah late Sunday evening.
Authorities said the driver gave them a false ID. Upon further investigation the driver was positively identified as James Reeves and the passenger was identified as Lisa Kline, both from Utah.
A K-9 alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. Officers recovered a large amount of narcotics individually packaged for sale with an estimated street value at more than $30,000
Several travel bags and two briefcases were found hidden inside the vehicle. They were carrying 204.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 95.2 grams of pure black tar heroin, 2.7 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, loaded syringes, a bottle of liquid heroin, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, scales, plastic baggies & packaging used for drug sales, and several pills of controlled substance.
A loaded firearm was also found along with cash and suspected stolen credit cards. Officers also located several items commonly used as burglary tools inside the vehicle with jewelry, electronics, night vision goggles, binoculars, & cameras.
Reeves and Kline were placed under arrest and taken to the Brookside Jail pending numerous felony charges.
Reeves is a convicted felon sex offender with a lengthy criminal history, according to authorities.
