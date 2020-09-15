Couple traveling to Utah arrested in Brookside; both face several drug charges

Several travel bags and two briefcases were found hidden inside the vehicle. They were carrying 204.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 95.2 grams of pure black tar heroin, 2.7 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, loaded syringes, a bottle of liquid heroin, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, scales, plastic baggies & packaging used for drug sales, and several pills of controlled substance.