City councilors urge Gadsden residents to wear masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Gadsden City Council members say Etowah County residents need to do better when it comes to wearing masks in the battle against COVID-19.
The message comes as case numbers have increased in the county.
Etowah County has had 196 reported cases in the last 14 days. Council member Deverick Williams says the county had the highest seven day average in the state at one point over the weekend.
Williams says this is an opportunity to ask people to remember the seriousness of the highly contagious disease. “If you’re one of those families that’s had someone die or get extremely ill as it relates to this, it’s not a game,” city councilor Deverick Williams said.
Williams also said, “This is not something to play with, and we just ask that for a season, that people be smart and wear masks and let’s get through it.”
Council member Thomas Worthy says Gadsden residents have only themselves to blame for the cancellation of First Friday until sometime in 2021, since not enough people wore masks at the one held September 4.
