Birmingham deadly shooting ruled justifiable homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Stephone Lamar Jemison. The incident occurred on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Investigators presented the information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Following the assessment of the information, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions justifiable. This investigation is reclassified as a Justified Death Investigation.
ORIGINAL: Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting.
One shooting happened in the 2900 block of Avenue Z in Ensley. Reports say 26-year-old Stephone Lamar Jemison was shot during an assault that happened inside his home.
The victim was taken to UAB Hospital but died around 11:33 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.