BhamStrong puts hundreds back to work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BhamStrong is proving to be a huge success, putting over 350 people back to work during this pandemic.
BhamStrong started in March of this year and connected unemployed people with non-profits and local small businesses in desperate need of help during COVID-19.
Six months later, BhamStrong has helped more than 2,800 small businesses, but they know the need is still there.
“If you’re a non-profit that’s engaged in direct relief associated with COVID, reach out to us and we want to send you a corps member to help support your work. If you’re a local business and you’re looking to fill a position, we have corps members from every conceivable professional background that can do a great job for you,” said Suzanna Fritzberg, Executive Director of BhamStrong. “Give us a call and we’ll figure out a solution that works for you.”
