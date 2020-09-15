BhamStrong puts hundreds back to work

“If you’re a non-profit that’s engaged in direct relief associated with COVID, reach out to us and we want to send you a corps member to help support your work. If you’re a local business and you’re looking to fill a position, we have corps members from every conceivable professional background that can do a great job for you,” said Suzanna Fritzberg, Executive Director of BhamStrong. “Give us a call and we’ll figure out a solution that works for you.”