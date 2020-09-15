Are schools going back to in-person instruction too soon? Teacher’s union weighs in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More school districts are transitioning back to in-person instruction or considering it, but one teacher’s union says it’s too soon.
One thing is for sure - the 2020-2021 school year had been a rollercoaster ride for many families. From technology issues to boredom and lack of socialization, many parents were frustrated about how decisions were being made concerning how students would be taught.
Some parents even protested and started petitions to get their kids back in the classroom.
Richard Franklin with the American Federation of Teachers said the staff was being asked to conduct in-person and virtual instruction and it was causing unnecessary stress.
“I think if a district made a decision, in the beginning, to go nine weeks at least go nine weeks. I don’t understand the rush. If you look at the numbers, some of the districts that are in-person, the coronavirus is spreading,” Franklin said.
Most schools are giving families the option to remain remote.
