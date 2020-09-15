Alabama surpasses 1 million COVID-19 tests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of COVID-19 tests administered in Alabama has officially surpassed 1 million.
The rate of testing has fallen in recent weeks. We asked the Jefferson County Health Department about why.
Of the million tests given, 12% of them have been positive for COVID-19.
One month ago, roughly 12,000 new tests were added to the ADPH dashboard.
Yesterday, just a little over 4,000 tests were added.
“A couple weeks ago, we were getting down to a 6% positivity rate, and our goal is to be 5% or less,” said Dr. David Hicks.
Now, it’s climbed back up to 9% positivity.
“So that tells us we still have to do a lot more testing to get that rate down,” said Dr. Hicks.
There is also a change in testing behavior.
“We are having indications that there’s been a shift in less PCR testing and shifting to the antigen testing,” said Dr. Hicks.
More clinics are using antigen (rapid) testing, and Dr. Hicks has a reminder for them. "We need to make sure those doctors are reporting within four hours of any presumptive COVID test if you’re suspecting COVID.”
That data is then reported to the state.
He encourages those who have symptoms to call their doctor and get tested.
