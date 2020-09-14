Wind and rougher surf at Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Sally brought bigger waves and stronger winds to Alabama’s beaches Monday.
Viewers shared video with WBRC FOX6 News of a rougher surf at Gulf Shores.
Hurricane hunters flew into Sally and found winds up to 90 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. WBRC Meteorologist Matt Daniel said satellite imagery shows a larger and more circular look, indicating a growing and intensifying storm.
A hurricane warning has been issued for Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
A storm surge warning has been extended eastward from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Mississippi/Alabama border to Indian Pass Florida.
Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane. Ivey also issued a supplemental state of emergency declaration, closing all Alabama beaches effective Monday at 3 p.m. and recommending an evacuation, especially of non-residents, and those living in flood-prone areas south of I-10.
Keep up with all of the latest changes with Hurricane Sally by downloading the WBRC FOX6 News app and the First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.