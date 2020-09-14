WBRC Sideline: Week 4 schedule

By WBRC Staff | September 14, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 4:24 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.

Game of the Week: American Christian at Bibb County

Thompson at Hewitt

Oak Mountain at Hoover

Bessemer City at McAdory

Northridge at Brookwood

Marbury at Central-Tuscaloosa

Spain Park at Gadsden City

West End at Gaston

Pelham at Helena

Huffman at Briarwood

Clay-Chalkville at Minor

J.O. at Pinson Valley

Moody at Center Point

Homewood at Woodlawn

Jasper at Gardendale

Hillcrest at Hueytown

