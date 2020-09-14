WBRC Sideline: Week 4 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.
Game of the Week: American Christian at Bibb County
Thompson at Hewitt
Oak Mountain at Hoover
Bessemer City at McAdory
Northridge at Brookwood
Marbury at Central-Tuscaloosa
Spain Park at Gadsden City
West End at Gaston
Pelham at Helena
Huffman at Briarwood
Clay-Chalkville at Minor
J.O. at Pinson Valley
Moody at Center Point
Homewood at Woodlawn
Jasper at Gardendale
Hillcrest at Hueytown
