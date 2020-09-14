Waiting and getting ready for Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - As the storm gets closer to Alabama’s coast there is also concern about how Hurricane Sally will impact the beaches.
Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency and closed all beaches along Alabama’s coast at 3:00 p.m. Monday.
The clouds are getting darker, the Gulf is getting angrier and a lot of rain is on the way. Ivey said she made the call to close the beaches because of dangerous rip currents and possible storm surge.
Neighbors are taking precautions. People were filling up sandbags Monday and preparing for whatever Sally will bring their way.
Ricky Campbell said, “Get prepared for the smallest but prepare for the biggest too."
Campbell’s biggest concern? "Probably the rain. The waters that’s going to come out of it if it goes across, underneath us then comes back over the top of us, is a couple of days of heavy rain and a lot of water on the ground.”
Emergency officials are urging everyone to heed the warnings and get out in the event of an evacuation order.
