Valley woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he came to pick up his phone

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man is recovering from injuries he sustained while trying to retrieve his phone from his ex-girlfriend.
Police say they were dispatched to the 6400 block of 19th Ave. in Valley at approximately 6:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
The victim had been taken to EAMC-Lanier with non-life threatening injuries by a private vehicle. When investigators spoke with him, he reported that he went to his ex-girlfriend’s house to retrieve his phone.
After she gave him the phone, he began to walk away when she reportedly drove up next to him and shot him.
Police then arrested the woman, who was identified as 59-year-old Theresa Deshan Willis, and charged her with one count of domestic violence (assault).
WIllis is being held in the Chambers County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.