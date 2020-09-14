Tuscaloosa County School teachers seek changes in remote, in-person teaching practices

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly a month of in-person and remote learning are taking a toll on the people responsible for doing the teaching according to Michelle Beasley.
“Teachers on average are working about 60-plus hours a week because of the two different jobs. So we are being pulled in two different directions and all of the students are suffering,” Beasley told WBRC Monday.
She’s part of a group asking Tuscaloosa County School administrators to consider changes that Beasley felt would lighten teacher’s loads and benefit students. “The upper leadership, our superintendent and our Board of Education, they have been thoroughly explained what our issues are and they just don’t have ears for us right now. And all of issues can be solved,” she continued.
WBRC FOX6 News reached out to Tuscaloosa County Schools for comment.
Superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson released a statement that said in part: “However, the Board and I are actively pursuing options that will make this more sustainable for teachers. Creating the best possible situation for our teachers is very important to us.”
Beasley said teachers would like a 4 to 1 split where they teach in class four days a week and do remote learning on one day. “Then we’d have one day where we’re completely devoted to working with them on schoology , answering their questions, tutoring or whatever it is they need.”
Two concerned teachers are scheduled to talk to the school board during Monday night’s meeting Tuscaloosa County School Board meeting.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.