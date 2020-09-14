Mom pleads for info on missing ASU student’s location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother is making a heartbreaking plea to anyone who knows where her son is to please come forward.
Adam Dowdell, Jr., an Alabaster resident, was last seen on Sept. 8 on the campus of Alabama State University where he’s a student.
Dowdell’s mother, Toya Cohill, says the last time he was seen, he was was with another person and they were going to an ATM.
Cohill said her son, 22, left his book bag and phone charger, indicating he planned to be back soon. Now, she is hoping someone will come forward with information about his location.
Dowdell is 22, and is 5′9″ and about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is styled in small braids.
“I want them to know,” Cohill said while fighting back tears, “that my child is a sweet and loving little boy. He does not deserve this. He does not. I want my baby. That’s what I want. I want my child.”
Cohill came to Montgomery as soon as she learned her son was missing and she hasn’t left.
Alabama State University’s police department is investigating the case. If you have any information regarding Adam’s whereabouts, call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
